DILG chief receives report about ‘Pogo-like activities’ in Cebu

CONTRARY to the claims of the local officials and police that there are no Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo) in Cebu, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. will verify reports of “Pogo-like activities” in the province.

Abalos said he had received a report from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. that activities similar to that of illegal Pogos have been monitored in the Visayas, particularly in Cebu.

In an ambush interview on Tuesday, July 23, Abalos said he will meet with the local chief executives of Cebu within the week or early next week to look into these reports and to ask for their help to eradicate such illegal activities.

He said Pagcor chairman and chief executive officer Alejandro Tengco told him that there are such illegal activities.

“Remember, there are no Pogos in Cebu, no licensed Pogos, nothing. The licensed ones are in Metro Manila and Cavite,” Abalaos said.

“We will meet with the mayors because there are reports of such activities. I will ask the mayors for help. Let us be offensive. Let’s not wait. Let’s see it and do it one by one,” he added.

No Pogos in Mandaue

Mayor Jonas Cortes, in an ambush interview on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, assured the public that the city is actively collaborating with the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) to monitor and prevent any unauthorized Pogo activities.

“No Pogos are operating here in Mandaue. We have close coordination with intelligence to monitor establishments,” Cortes said in Cebuano.

MCPO Director Col. Julius Bagangan Sagandoy confirmed Cortes’ statement.

Community

Sagandoy also urged community involvement, encouraging residents to report any suspected Pogo operations.

The MCPO chief said they are maintaining close surveillance on establishments frequented by foreign nationals, a demographic often associated with these gaming operators.

The increased scrutiny follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s declaration during his third State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 22, that all Pogo operations are banned across the Philippines.

The President’s decision was motivated by concerns over Pogos’ involvement in illegal activities, including financial fraud, money laundering, human trafficking, prostitution, torture, and murder.

Marcos said there’s a need to halt the “serious abuse and disregard” these operations have shown towards national laws and societal values. / TPM with CAV