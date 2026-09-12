DILG clarifies process for pursuing SK fund mismanagement plaints

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has told the Cebu City Council that complaints involving alleged mismanagement of Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) funds may be formally pursued before proper authorities, including the City Council, the Office of the Ombudsman and the Commission on Audit (COA).

The clarification came after DILG Cebu City sought guidance from its regional office regarding separate City Council resolutions on complaints raised by SK members from Barangays Labangon and Duljo-Fatima.

In a letter dated Aug. 17, 2026, and released by DILG Cebu City on Tuesday, Sept. 8, DILG 7 Director Leocadio Trovela said the department only exercises supervision over local government units and lacks authority to discipline elective and appointive officials.

Jurisdictional limits

Trovela noted, however, that concerned SK members may file formal complaints if they believe misfeasance, nonfeasance, or malfeasance occurred in the handling of their youth funds. The guidance responds to a City Council resolution concerning a letter from Duljo-Fatima SK members seeking assistance and an opportunity to appear before the council to discuss accountability concerns.

A separate council resolution involved a letter from Inday Jose Chiongbian Osmeña and SK members of Barangay Labangon. The City Council previously referred the grievances from both barangays to its committee on youth and sports development and the SK Federation for appropriate action.

Legal recourse

In May, allegations against the two youth councils surfaced before the City Council over unliquidated funds, failure to implement youth programs and other administrative lapses. DILG 7 cited Section 18 of Republic Act (RA) 10742, or the Sangguniang Kabataan Reform Act of 2015, which provides that an elected SK official may, after due process, be suspended for up to six months or removed from office by a majority vote of all members of the City Council with jurisdiction over the barangay.

DILG 7 further advised that complainants may directly file formal charges before the Office of the Ombudsman, which holds disciplinary authority over elective and appointive government officials. The regional office also recommended seeking guidance from COA because the complaints involve the management and accountability of public funds.

Council discretion

The DILG stressed that its opinion was issued solely for guidance and does not prevent other competent government agencies or courts from reviewing, auditing, or investigating the matter. The department left it to the sound judgment and discretion of the City Council to decide whether to grant the SK members’ request to appear during a session.

Officials clarified that the latest DILG guidance does not establish that any SK official committed an offense or mismanaged public funds. Instead, it outlines the proper legal mechanisms through which allegations may be investigated and subjected to disciplinary proceedings if warranted.

Transparency push

The complaints against the Labangon and Duljo-Fatima SK councils emerged earlier this year amid growing calls for financial transparency. Reports in May indicated that Labangon complainants raised concerns over unliquidated funds and stalled youth programs, while SK members in Duljo-Fatima highlighted delayed liquidation and financial reporting. / CAV