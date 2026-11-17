The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has flagged provisions in the Cebu City Council’s newly adopted House Rules that need clarification or alignment with the Local Government Code, but stressed that its recommendations are advisory.

In an Oct. 25, 2026 letter, DILG 7 Regional Director Leocadio Trovela said the rules for fiscal year 2026-2027 generally comply with Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991.

However, the department identified provisions on special sessions, the president pro tempore’s duties, approval of development plans and public investment programs, voting, tax ordinances and disciplinary sanctions that need clarification.

The recommendations followed the council’s referral of three resolutions to the DILG.

Legal clarifications

The DILG said matters outside the agenda may be discussed during special sessions if at least two-thirds of council members present, with a quorum, agree, as provided under Section 52(d) of the law.

It also clarified that the president pro tempore must certify ordinances enacted and resolutions adopted during a session within 10 days.

On development plans and public investment programs, the department said these should be approved through resolutions rather than ordinances. It cited the Supreme Court ruling in Favis v. City of Baguio, which recognizes that a resolution may have the force of an ordinance if passed with the same statutory formalities.

The DILG also recommended specifying the legal provisions governing tax ordinances and incorporating sanctions for disorderly behavior and four consecutive unjustified absences.

Under Section 50, penalties include censure, reprimand, exclusion from a session, suspension of up to 60 days or expulsion. Suspension or expulsion requires the concurrence of at least two-thirds of all council members.

The department stressed that its observations do not constitute a binding legal determination on the validity of the rules and are without prejudice to contrary opinions from competent authorities or the courts.

Dispute over vice mayor’s powers

The review comes amid months of disagreement over provisions affecting Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s powers as presiding officer.

The dispute surfaced during the council’s July 7 organizational session, when Councilor Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella II moved to adopt the revised rules. Minority Floor Leader Sisinio Andales objected, saying members had insufficient time to study the changes.

One contested provision removed the presiding officer’s authority to participate in deliberations after relinquishing the chair.

The majority bloc, through Councilor Mikel Rama, defended the revisions as consistent with DILG Opinion 95, series of 2025, which emphasizes the vice mayor’s role as an impartial presiding officer and allows the vice mayor to vote only in case of a tie.

Andales argued that the opinion was not conclusive, citing other legal interpretations supporting the vice mayor’s participation in deliberations after relinquishing the chair.

The rules were adopted and referred to the Committee on House Rules and Oversight for further review.

The dispute resurfaced during the Oct. 13 session when Osmeña interrupted Councilor Joel Garganera’s privilege speech on solid waste management. The council referred the incident to the same committee for internal review.

The DILG’s latest letter provides guidance on the rules but does not settle the dispute over the extent of the vice mayor’s legislative powers. / CAV