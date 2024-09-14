DILG launches R-PSB BIDA initiative in CV

TO ENHANCE the role of local police in combating illegal drugs, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) launched the Revitalized-Pulis sa Barangay Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan (R-PSB BIDA) in Central Visayas on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

The regional launch was held at Barangay Gun-ob, Hoops Dome, in Lapu-Lapu City.

DILG 7 Director Leocadio Trovela told reporters on Saturday that the R-PSB BIDA aims to strengthen collaboration between the Philippine National Police (PNP), barangay officials, and community members to effectively address and prevent drug-related issues at the local level.

“This is an advocacy campaign on BIDA with revitalized police, revitalizing the role of the PNP and the law enforcement…This is mainly led by the PNP but it also includes support from community members, barangay officials, and local leaders,” said Trovela in a mix of Tagalog and English.

Around 8,000 individuals, composed of local chief executives from the different local government units, barangay officials, and security units in Central Visayas, attended the launching on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan and chairman of the Regional Peace and Order Council 7, in his speech, said the launch of the program emphasized the Cebuano’s commitment to eradicating illegal drugs from the province.

“This initiative is a significant help to our local chief executives…We will not stop until all our barangays are drug-cleared. I am optimistic that with the revitalized program, we will achieve this goal more quickly,” said Chan in a mix of Cebuano and English.

DILG Secretary Benjamin Benhur Abalos Jr., represented by Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba in his speech highlighted that the initiative is in line with the 16th Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, which aims to “promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.”

According to PNP data, crime incidents slightly decreased by 2.51 percent, from 444,495 between July 2022 and June 2023 to 394,332 from July 2023 to June 2024.

The peace and order indicator also decreased, from 213,250 to 198,584. Additionally, focus crimes have also declined from 41,672 to 36,475. / DPC