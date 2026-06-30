DILG leaves Mayor Archival's veto on Senior Citizen financial aid up to Cebu City Council

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has informed the Cebu City Council that it is entirely up to them to decide whether to accept or override Mayor Nestor Archival’s recent veto regarding the city's financial aid program for senior citizens.

This decision shifts the final say back to the local lawmakers, who must now balance helping elderly residents with protecting government funds from fraud.

The disagreement over financial aid

The legal discussion began after Mayor Archival vetoed a specific part of City Ordinance 2809.

The ordinance updates Cebu City's program that provides P12,000 in annual financial assistance to qualified senior citizens.

The blocked provision would have allowed immediate family members to collect the cash aid on behalf of senior citizens who are bedridden, physically incapacitated, unable to appear in person, or living outside Cebu City.

Under the proposal, these claims would first need to be verified by the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca).

Mayor warns of potential fraud

Mayor Archival argued against the rule, saying it could expose the city to fraudulent claims and weaken the process of verifying real beneficiaries. He urged the City Council to create stronger safeguards and stricter verification procedures instead.

The City Legal Office backed the mayor's move, calling his veto legally valid, administratively prudent, and aligned with the accountability standards of the Commission on Audit.

DILG explains the rules

Seeking clarity on how the mayor's disapproval of just one section affects the rest of the law, the City Council asked the DILG for guidance.

In a legal opinion dated June 1, 2026, DILG-7 Director Leocadio Trovela explained that under the Local Government Code, a mayor can veto an ordinance if it goes beyond legal authority or harms public welfare.

Usually, a veto cancels an entire ordinance because the parts connect to one another. However, the law allows a mayor to veto specific individual items when it comes to local development plans, investment programs, or laws that involve spending public funds.

DILG Cebu City Director Jonah Pino forwarded the official opinion to the council on June 22.

The power to decide

The DILG noted that only the specifically vetoed part loses its legal power, while the rest of the ordinance remains active unless the council chooses to override the mayor.

The agency emphasized that the council is in the best position to decide if the blocked part changes the main goal of the ordinance, and whether they should override it using a two-thirds vote.

The DILG described the veto as a safeguard for mayors to block problematic laws, while the council's power to override acts as an important check and balance. The agency clarified that its opinion was based only on the facts given by the council and does not prevent future rulings by the courts.

Finding a compassionate solution

As the council reviews its options, city leaders are looking for a compromise. During a June 16 privilege speech, Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. urged City Hall to adopt more compassionate guidelines for distribution.

He highlighted the struggles of seniors who have lost their OSCA ID cards or face minor paperwork issues, arguing they still need their regular assistance.

Mayor Archival has since stated that the city is open to studying adjustments to the documentary requirements. This includes potentially accepting alternative forms of identification, as long as the changes remain consistent with existing laws. CAV