DILG orders nationwide cultural mapping after cutting of 10 historical trees in Oslob

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has ordered all local government units (LGUs) across the country to start cultural mapping immediately. This nationwide directive follows public outrage over the controversial cutting of 10 historical trees in the public plaza of Oslob, Cebu.

Under the new memorandum, all local towns and cities must strictly follow guidelines set by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA). The goal is to make sure local building projects do not destroy valuable cultural and historical landmarks.

How the controversy started in Oslob

The controversy began when Oslob’s Municipal Government cleared 10 historical trees to make room for a new sports and cultural center. The trees were inside a public plaza that surrounds historic Spanish colonial-era landmarks, including the Cuartel ruins and the Immaculate Conception Parish Church.

Although Cenro Argao issued a special tree-cutting permit valid starting July 23, the local government unit (LGU) started cutting early on July 13 without proper coordination. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources 7 (DENR 7) issued a cease and desist order to stop the project, but the trees had already been chopped down.

On Monday, July 20, 2026, Capitol heritage and culture consultant Jobers Bersales stated that this environmental and historical loss in the southern Cebu town could have been completely avoided. He explained that proper land-use planning backed by cultural mapping would have saved the trees.

What local laws require for heritage protection

Under Republic Act (RA) 11961, which updates the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009, LGUs are required to carry out full cultural mapping. This process documents and protects a community’s natural, physical and historical assets.

Bersales pointed out that RA 11961 specifically requires colonial-era plazas and open spaces to remain open. Mapping gives local officials crucial information on local significance so construction work does not accidentally ruin irreplaceable heritage.

He also recalled an incident last May when Oslob’s famous whale sharks vanished for four days. He described this event as an eye-opener showing that natural resources can run out, meaning towns must identify other cultural assets to support their identity and local economy.

Training workshops rolled out across Cebu

To protect historical landmarks, the Cebu Provincial Tourism Office and Museo Sugbo started running four-day training workshops in 2025. These sessions train local tourism officers and community volunteers on how to properly document heritage sites.

The training teaches teams how to complete official Talamapana forms so local sites can be included in the Philippine Registry of Cultural Property.

Workshops have already taken place in Carcar City, Badian and Talisay City. The next scheduled mapping sessions will cover Bogo City and the three municipalities on Bantayan Island.

Building pride in local culture

Bersales emphasized that cultural mapping is not meant to stop modern progress. Instead, it ensures that new developments respect and complement local history rather than erasing it forever.

Without a proper list of heritage assets, towns risk making permanent mistakes. Bersales reminded the public of the 1960 demolition of an 18th-century coral-stone church in Lapu-Lapu City as an example of what happens when heritage is not cataloged.

"The ultimate purpose of cultural mapping is to instill a pride of place because if people are not proud of their place, of their history and their culture, they will not take care of it,” Bersales said.

By requiring all LGUs to complete cultural mapping, government leaders hope to prevent future destruction of heritage sites and help communities protect their history for generations to come. / VEEJAY CATADMAN, UP CEBU INTERN