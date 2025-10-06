DILG: No missing individuals

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) confirmed that there are no missing individuals as reported on Sunday, October 5, 2025, by the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

DILG clarified that a relative residing in France was unable to contact three unverified missing individuals from Bogo City following the northern Cebu earthquake and sought assistance from the French Consulate.

“It is a request, not considered as missing,” said Dr. Jesus Robel Sastrillo Jr., DILG Cebu director, in an interview on October 6, 2025.

He added that the report had been forwarded to field officers stationed in Bogo City, who confirmed that the unverified missing individuals were not included in the casualty report and are not registered residents in any barangay.

Sastrillo also said that barangays have already been contacted to locate the unverified individuals. However, he noted that these individuals have no record in the Registered Barangay Inhabitants (RBI).

He emphasized the importance of verifying the number of deaths and missing individuals with the DILG before releasing reports to avoid discrepancies in casualty figures.

He also referenced Republic Act 10112, which grants the DILG authority to disseminate and circulate relevant information to local governments.

The unverified missing individuals were listed in a Situation Report from the Joint Operation Command Center in Bogo City. (Bryce Ken Abellon, USJ-R intern)