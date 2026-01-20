DILG orders body cams for inspections

MANILA – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has ordered the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to implement the mandatory use of body-worn cameras (BWCs) during fire safety inspections nationwide.

According to a DILG statement released Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, the entire inspection process must be recorded — from the moment the camera is issued at the fire station, through travel, the physical inspection, the discussion of findings, and the final turnover of the device to the station custodian.

“Upon arrival at an establishment, the Fire Safety Enforcer must state on video their name, rank, location, date, time, and the nature of the inspection,” the DILG said.

Enforcers are required to inform the owner or representative that the proceedings are being recorded. Owners are also permitted to take their own video of the encounter.

Establishment owners who wish to obtain a copy of the official BFP footage may submit a written request to their local fire marshal within seven working days of the inspection.

The policy further reinforces anti-corruption measures. Fire safety enforcers are strictly prohibited from recommending, selling, or endorsing specific brands of fire safety equipment, a violation of the Fire Code of the Philippines and the Ease of Doing Business Act.

During the walkthrough, the BWCs will document fire exits, safety equipment, and required safety measures. If an establishment is found non-compliant, inspectors must clearly explain the deficiencies and potential penalties on camera.

“Fire Safety Enforcers are personally accountable for proper camera use,” the DILG emphasized. “Any unjustified failure to record, interruption, or tampering with footage will be treated as misconduct.”

Once the inspection is complete, videos must be turned over to the station custodian and uploaded to a secure system within 24 hours. To ensure data integrity, inspectors are barred from accessing, editing, or deleting any recordings once they have been submitted.

The DILG stated the policy aims to foster consistency and accountability, a move the BFP said it would fully implement in accordance with existing laws. / PNA