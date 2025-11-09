DILG slams brakes on LGU foreign trips

THE devastation left by typhoon Tino and the threat of super typhoon Uwan has forced a stark re-evaluation of the role and responsibility of local governance during crises. This tension between personal freedom and public duty is at the heart of the latest government directive.

A swift suspension of foreign travel

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has issued a memorandum suspending all official and unofficial foreign travel for elected and appointed local government officials and employees from Sunday, Nov. 9, to Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025.

The directive, outlined in Memorandum Circular 2025-110 by DILG Secretary Juan Victor Remulla on Saturday, Nov. 8, mandates the cancellation or postponement of all planned trips abroad. This action follows reports that some mayors from Cebu’s 5th District had filed travel requests for personal reasons in the days leading up to typhoon Tino’s strike on Tuesday, Nov. 4, as confirmed by Restituto Arnaiz, legal counsel to the governor.

The big picture context: Public service vs. personal freedom

This DILG order highlights a recurring issue in disaster-prone nations: the expectation of visible and continuous leadership from local officials when constituents are suffering. The directive is meant to solidify the principle that, during a state of calamity, the primary duty of local government officials is to their communities.

The circular references the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Proclamation 1077, which placed the country under a state of national calamity for one year. This wider context provides the legal basis for restricting movement, prioritizing the collective welfare over individual plans.

Why the travel suspension matters

The suspension directly addresses the core functions of government during a disaster:

Ensuring Continuity of Services: The DILG aims to guarantee that essential services, relief and rehabilitation efforts are not delayed by the absence of key decision-makers.

Prioritizing Disaster Risk Reduction: Local officials are crucial for on-the-ground coordination, resource allocation and implementing preparedness and response plans. Their physical presence ensures oversight and rapid decision-making.

Safeguarding Citizen Welfare: When lives and property are at risk, the visibility and leadership of local officials can be critical for maintaining order, trust and effective distribution of aid.

The DILG has warned that violations will lead to administrative and criminal penalties under Republic Act (RA) 7160, or the Local Government Code, and RA 10121, or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act.

Defining “absolutely necessary” travel

While the suspension is sweeping, it allows for narrow exceptions. Travel may only be allowed if deemed absolutely necessary for urgent and critical government business related to disaster response, relief, or mitigation. Even these exceptions require prior approval from the DILG secretary and the Office of the President. Travels for national security, public health, or humanitarian emergencies directly linked to the typhoons may also be permitted with certification from the relevant agency.

The effect on pending travel requests

Any pending applications for Foreign Travel Authority (FTA) covering the Nov. 9 to 15 period will be denied and returned to the applicants. Officials are now directed to remain in their areas of responsibility, support local disaster efforts, and actively monitor and report local situations to higher disaster councils.

Related action: Class and work suspensions

In a separate but related move to mitigate the impact of super typhoon Uwan, the Office of the President has ordered the suspension of classes at all levels in Central Visayas, Western Visayas, and the Negros Island Region on Monday, Nov. 10, and Tuesday, Nov. 11. Work in government offices across several regions, including the National Capital Region, has also been suspended for Nov. 10, although agencies involved in vital services, disaster preparedness and response must remain operational.

Forward look: The accountability watch

The immediate consequence of the DILG’s action is an intensified focus on accountability and the physical presence of local leadership. The next few days will serve as a critical test of compliance and effectiveness, as the country faces Uwan while recovering from Tino.

The public and National Government will be watching closely to ensure that every mayor, governor and official is on the ground, directing resources and demonstrating proactive leadership to meet the needs of their constituents. This directive sets a strong precedent that disaster response must be the non-negotiable priority for all local government servants.

Weather update

Meanwhile, super typhoon Uwan is expected to wreak havoc on Luzon, particularly over the central portion of Aurora Province, making landfall at most on Monday morning.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) advisory issued at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 9, the eye of Uwan was estimated at 110 kilometers (km) north of Daet, Camarines Norte or 150 km east-northeast of Infanta, Quezon. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (kph), gustiness of up to 230 kph and moving west-northwest at 30 kph.

Uwan will likely make landfall near Baler or Dipaculao, Aurora, before crossing the mountainous regions of Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, and Ifugao and emerging over Lingayen Gulf by Monday morning.

By Tuesday, the storm will head north-northwest toward the Taiwan Strait, bringing continued strong winds over the Ilocos and Cordillera regions.

Despite expected weakening over land, the cyclone is forecast to remain at typhoon strength throughout its passage over Luzon.

What to expect

The weather bureau still warned of life-threatening winds and rainfall over several provinces under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) Nos. 4 and 5, including parts of Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino and Camarines Norte.

Areas under Signal No. 3, such as Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Quezon and portions of Bicol, will experience storm-force winds and heavy rain through Monday morning.

Residents in low-lying or mountainous communities are urged to brace for flooding and landslides, while power interruptions and road blockages are expected in affected areas.

In the Visayas, Uwan’s outer circulation will bring occasional rains and gusty winds over Cebu, Bohol, Negros and Leyte, with stronger gusts along the northern coasts.

Several ports in Cebu and shipping firms have temporarily halted operations as Uwan approaches inland. Authorities warned that waves up to 5.5 meters are expected over the Visayan and Samar seaboards.

Pagasa’s Gale Warning No. 8 remains in effect, advising all types of vessels to remain in port.

The entire Cebu Province, including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, remains under Signal No. 1, indicating strong winds with speeds between 39 to 61 kph within 36 hours.

This means minimal to minor wind impacts are expected, but gusty conditions may still occur — especially along coastal and elevated areas. / CDF / EHP