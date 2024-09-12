DILG task force in Cebu to probe Ahong, other execs

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has launched an investigation into the possible involvement of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan and other local government officials in the illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) hub recently raided in the city.

DILG Undersecretary Juan Victor Llamas revealed that a five-man team from Manila is now probing the matter, following a memo issued on Sept. 4, 2024, just days after the August 31 raid at the Tourist Garden Hotel compound in Barangay Agus.

Llamas stated that DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. ordered the creation of a task force to conduct an in-depth investigation into the possible involvement of local government executives in the illegal POGO activities discovered at the hotel.

One aspect being looked into is the arrest of a foreign national, Shouqi Zhao, who possesses a Lapu-Lapu City Government-issued ID listing him as a consultant for Chinese business promotions under the City Mayor’s Office.

“There are many other aspects that need to be investigated more thoroughly. Because when we talk about the LGU, it might not only involve the mayor but also other city officials and even the PNP (Philippine National Police), we will also be questioning them,” Llamas said.

The investigation team flew from Manila to Cebu in early September and has been directed to finish the probe as soon as possible. The recommendations will be forwarded to either the Office of the Ombudsman or the Office of the President, as Lapu-Lapu City is a highly-urbanized area.

“Sa Ombudsman, kasi nga sinasabi nga naming na kasi wala kaming disciplining authority over the LGU hindi kami pwedeng mag-preventive suspension, magdismiss. Kala kasi nila may ganun kaming power, binibigay namin yun sa Ombudsman,” he said.

(We’ll probably send it to the Ombdusman because we do not have disciplinary authority over LGUs. We cannot do preventive suspension or dismiss. They probably thought we had that kind of power. No, we give it to the Ombudsman.)

In response to this development, Lapu-Lapu City Public Information Officer Mark Anthony Bautista stated that while the DILG task force is conducting its investigation, the City Government is also carrying out its own probe and will cooperate fully.

Lt. Col. Christian Torres, spokesman of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, confirmed that they have received the DILG memorandum and are bound to explain their stance to the Police Regional Office 7.

Mayor Chan, who is currently in Manila, has denied allegations of Zhao’s involvement as a consultant, calling these politically motivated.

The LLCPO stated that they are open to the investigation and have prepared documents to support their explanation. / TPM, DPC