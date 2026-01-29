DILG warns public: ‘Best Vice Mayor’ awards not official

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Cebu Province is clearing the air regarding a viral social media post. The office officially denied any connection to an online graphic naming the “Top 10 Best Performing Municipal Vice Mayors of Cebu” for 2025.

DILG disowns viral awards

In a statement released on Jan. 28, 2026, the DILG clarified that it does not endorse or recognize the rankings circulating on platforms like Facebook. The department emphasized that while they do conduct regular performance checks, this specific list did not come from them.

"The Department clarifies that it is not associated with, does not endorse, and categorically disclaims any involvement in other awards... that purport to be linked to the DILG," the office stated.

Only 12 official awards exist

To help the public distinguish between official government recognition and private surveys, the DILG listed the only 12 awards they officially grant based on strict standards of good governance:

Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG)

Good Financial Housekeeping (GFH)

Anti-Drug Abuse Council (ADAC) Audit

Peace and Order Council (POC) Audit

Local Legislative Award (LLA)

Seal of Child-Friendly Local Governance (SCFLG)

LCPC, LCAT-VAWC, and Subaybayan Awards

SGLG for Barangays (SGLGB)

Lupong Tagapamayapa Incentives Award (LTIA)

Bansiwag Awards for LGUs

Origins of the post

The viral recognition reportedly came from a private group called Transparency Good Governance and Accountability Advocates. The group claimed their "Boses ng Bayan" survey reached 6,000 respondents and evaluated vice mayors on their law-making and community service.

While some local officials, like Argao Vice Mayor Orvi Ortega, expressed surprise and happiness at being named, the DILG is urging caution. The department advised citizens to look closely at the "credibility, mandate, and track record" of any group giving out awards.

The DILG Cebu Province has now forwarded the matter to its national office for further guidance to ensure the public isn't misled.