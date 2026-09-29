'Dili na mabuhi': PUV drivers in Cebu join transport strike over fuel prices

AT 75, traditional jeepney driver Agustin Ocampo still takes to the road to support his family. On Tuesday, September 29, 2026 — his third time joining a Cebu transport strike — he gave up a day’s income to call for lower fuel prices.

Ocampo, who has driven for about 50 years, said rising diesel and gasoline costs have sharply cut his take-home pay. He used to earn P1,000 to P2,000 a day. Now, he takes home only about P200.

“Gamay na jud kaayo. Mabuhi pa ba ang tawo ana? Dili na mabuhi (It is already very little. Can a person still survive on that? You can’t survive on that),” he said.

He added that higher fuel prices also push up the cost of goods and other necessities, which is why he joined the protest not only as a driver but as a Filipino affected by rising prices.

“Ipaubos gyud nila tanan (They should lower everything),” Ocampo said, urging the government to cut the prices of gasoline, diesel and other goods.

Third transport strike this year

Tuesday’s action was the latest transport strike in Cebu this year as drivers continued to protest the impact of high fuel prices on their livelihood.

Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) Cebu staged strikes on March 19-20 and March 27 after a sharp rise in fuel prices. In late March, the Department of Energy reported diesel prices ranging from P105 to P134 per liter.

Some relief came the following month when President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced a major rollback starting April 14: diesel by more than P20 per liter, gasoline by more than P4 and kerosene by more than P8. Oil companies implemented diesel rollbacks ranging from about P20 to P23 per liter, depending on the company.

The rollback did not bring fuel prices back to the levels sought by transport groups.

By September, diesel had again climbed above P100 per liter in some areas, while gasoline exceeded P90 before the latest rollback. On Tuesday, oil companies cut diesel prices by about P7.57 per liter and gasoline by P0.24 per liter.

About 100 drivers join Cebu strike

Ocampo was among roughly 100 drivers from Piston Cebu who took part in the half-day strike in Cebu City.

Greg Perez, chapter president, said the action ran from 6 a.m. to noon — shorter than the two-day Metro Manila strike — but was still successful in making drivers’ concerns heard.

Piston Cebu reported partial transport disruption on several routes, including Tintay in Barangay Talamban to Carbon Public Market, Cebu Business Park to Mandaue City, Barangays Apas to Lahug, and Mandaue City to Danao City.

Morning activities included choke points at LandBank on P. del Rosario St., near the church in Mabolo, a gasoline station in Cabancalan and mall in Barangay Ibabao-Estancia Mandaue from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Drivers later gathered at LandBank at 10 a.m. before holding a program in Colon at 11 a.m.

Police: Protest peaceful, transport not paralyzed

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said its monitoring showed the strike did not paralyze public transportation.

Capt. Raymart Rabanes, officer in charge of Waterfront Police Station 3, said the protest and Colon program were peaceful and caused no major traffic problems. Cause-oriented groups gathered along P. del Rosario Street around 7 a.m. and marched to Colon about 11 a.m. Police asked organizers not to block the road in Colon, and the groups complied.

Many public utility vehicles continued operating, and the Cebu City Government deployed free buses for commuters. CCPO personnel were deployed for security. Earlier, Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, deputy city director for operations, said police respected the right to peaceful assembly.

The groups ended their program around noon and dispersed peacefully.

Longing for P50 per liter

Another Piston Cebu member, 52-year-old traditional jeepney driver Marata Macario of Barili, Cebu, called for diesel to return to around P50 per liter. He said he used to earn about P800 a day driving in Cebu City but now takes home only around P200 because of higher diesel costs, affecting his ability to support his family.

Ocampo said he joined because the issue affects the broader public, not only drivers.

“Basta naa gani rally para sa ingon ani, moapil gyud mi. Kay dili lang kita ang makapahimulos, kita man tanan (Whenever there is a rally like this, we join. Because it’s not only us who benefit; it benefits all of us),” he said.

For Ocampo, the daily struggle has grown heavier amid rising living costs and inflation, compounded by the need for fuel just to keep working.

“Bug-at na sa among bulsa (It’s already a heavy burden on our pockets),” he said. (CDF, AYB)