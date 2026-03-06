Dilmurat misses Dior show after travel disruption

CHINESE actress Dilraba Dilmurat was unable to attend a Dior fashion show in Paris after becoming stranded in Dubai due to airspace closures linked to rising tensions in the Middle East.

According to reports, the actress remained at an airport in Dubai for more than 24 hours while in transit. Her agency later confirmed that she was safe and traveling with her team as efforts were made to rearrange flights and visas.

A statement shared on the Chinese platform Weibo expressed regret over the missed appearance, noting that the sudden travel disruption prevented her from attending the event.

Mathilde Favier, international PR director for Dior, described the absence as the result of “force majeure circumstances” during Paris Fashion Week.

Dilmurat, who gained prominence through dramas such as "Eternal Love" and "The Long Ballad," is a global brand ambassador for Dior and frequently appears at the brand’s fashion events. (AYP)