Dimples, Bea Saw invited to Bea Alonzo wedding

DIMPLES Romana shared a group photo with her husband Boyet Ahmee, Bea Alonzo, Vincent Co and actress Bea Saw.

The photo, taken on Easter Sunday, carried a caption about the resurrection of Christ.

In the comments section of the Instagram post, one user wrote: “@dimplesromana namimigay na ng wedding invitation si @beaalonzo this May 16 na wedding in Spain with private plane wow!”

As of now, Alonzo and Co have not issued any comment regarding the alleged May 16 wedding in Spain. Netizens speculated that those in the photo may be among the invited guests. / TRC S