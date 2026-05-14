Dimples Romana arrives in Spain with husband

CLOSE friend of Bea Alonzo, Dimples Romana, shared on Instagram that she has arrived in Spain with her husband, Boyet Ahmee.

It is believed they arrived on Tuesday May 12, 2026. However, netizens are wondering whether she is in Spain for Bea’s wedding or to support her close friend amid speculation of emotional issues.

As of writing, there has been no official statement on whether the wedding scheduled for Thursday, May 14, will push through or be postponed.

However, in a Mother’s Day Instagram post where Bea gifted her mother a diamond ring, the actress was also seen wearing a diamond ring, suggesting that she may still be engaged. / TRC