Dimples Romana returns to PH, gives no update on Bea Alonzo

Dimples Romana has returned to the Philippines after a trip to Spain and Switzerland.

However, she did not share any update regarding her best friend Bea Alonzo.

There were speculations that Dimples traveled to Spain to attend Bea’s wedding, but no photos or confirmations have surfaced showing that the ceremony took place.

“Landed in Manila safely and now off to shoot for our @netflixph series and tomorrow be back on my @gudmorningkapatid morning show post. God is good,” Dimples wrote in part of her caption. / TRC S