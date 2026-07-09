Dingdong Avanzado facing serious health condition

Singer-actress Jessa Zaragoza revealed that her husband, Dingdong Avanzado, has been in and out of the hospital since last month.

According to Jessa, Dingdong has already undergone surgery, although she did not disclose the nature of his illness. “I’m sorry for the schedules I’ve had to postpone. I really can’t focus. Since Father’s Day, June 22, we’ve been going back and forth to the hospital as Dingdong has been facing health challenges,” Jessa wrote in an Instagram post.

“Between his surgery and being admitted again this past Friday, I’ve realized that taking care of a loved one who is ill is no joke. I have to be on my toes all the time whenever he needs something,” she added.

Jessa expressed hope that Dingdong would soon be discharged from the hospital so they could celebrate his 58th birthday, which fell on July 7. / TRC