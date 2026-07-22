Dingdong Dantes, Coco Martin unite, set aside competition

MARIAN Rivera shared photos of Dingdong Dantes and Coco Martin on her Facebook page following their meeting on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

Her caption read: “Atoy and Gabo for AKTOR – League of Filipino Actors.”

Atoy is the name of Dingdong’s character in The Master Cutter, while Gabo is Coco’s character in “Sigabo.”

Meanwhile, Dingdong wrote on his Instagram account: “Our shows may be different, but we share one goal: to love and strengthen our industry.”

Coco also posted photos of himself with Dingdong on his official Facebook page, along with the message: “I have immense respect for this man. Thank you very much, Kuya Dingdong Dantes, for your unwavering love and dedication to our industry.

“You are an inspiration to so many people because of your hard work and compassion. You don’t just demonstrate talent, but a genuine heart for the industry that we all love. I am right behind you and you have my wholehearted support in everything you do, especially for AKTOR – League of Filipino Actors.”

At present, Iza Calzado serves as president of AKTOR, while Dingdong Dantes is its founding chairman.

Dingdong and Coco also met in September 2025 at the home of Charo Santos, who revealed that Coco had been invited to join AKTOR, which now has more than 400 members. / TRC