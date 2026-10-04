Dingdong to produce John Lloyd and Ellen sitcom?

DINGDONG Dantes neither confirmed nor denied reports that he will serve as producer of the upcoming GMA-7 sitcom starring John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna.

“Once we’ve signed the contract, I’ll tell you right away,” the actor reportedly texted PEP.ph.

Adding to the intrigue was a post by Paolo Contis on his Instagram account, where he was seen with both Dingdong and John Lloyd.

There are rumors that Dingdong’s Doorbell Productions will serve as the line producer for the sitcom starring John Lloyd and Ellen. GMA-7, however, has yet to issue a statement on the matter.

Another project being anticipated is Lloydi’s possible comeback movie with Bea Alonzo, their reunion project under Star Cinema.

Dingdong is also currently busy with his film with Marian Rivera, “Remember,” which is scheduled to premiere on Nov. 11, 2026. / TRC S