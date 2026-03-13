Dinglasan named new LTO 7 director

WENDEL Dinglasan has been designated as the new regional director of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 following a leadership reshuffle ordered by Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez.

Under Office Order 2026-089 dated March 6, 2026, Dinglasan replaces Francisco “Franz” Ranches Jr., who had been serving as officer-in-charge of LTO 7 since January.

Ranches has been reassigned as acting regional director of the LTO Mimaropa Region.

The reshuffle also transfers LTO 7 Assistant Director Arturo Apolinar to the same position in Mimaropa.

Background

Dinglasan previously served as acting director of LTO Mimaropa and was appointed director II by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Aug. 4, 2025. Before his regional assignment, he was officer-in-charge of the Traffic Adjudication Service at the LTO Central Office in Quezon City.

In March 2026, Dinglasan implemented a policy requiring courteous and respectful public service across all LTO Mimaropa offices.

During his stint in Central Visayas, Ranches launched an online hotline page allowing the public to report traffic violations and complaints.

In February 2026, he also intensified the agency’s crackdown on modified mufflers across the region, leading to the impoundment of 192 motorcycles from January to February.

Ranches succeeded former LTO 7 director Glen Galario. He previously served as LTO assistant director in Calabarzon and regional director in Bicol. / EHP