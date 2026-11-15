Dionela to become a father as wife announces pregnancy

OPM R&B singer-songwriter Dionela is set to become a father as he announced that his wife, Meizy Mendoza, is pregnant with their first child.

The singer shared the news on social media on Nov. 10, a day before the release of his latest single, “Sarah,” featuring fellow OPM artist John Roa.

The post showed Mendoza’s growing baby bump alongside two positive pregnancy test kits.

“Was about to release a new song tomorrow (11.11) with John Roa and prayed to God to bless and anoint it. Well, God confirmed it in a most special way,” Dionela wrote in the caption.

Dionela and Mendoza tied the knot in an intimate garden wedding on March 31, 2026.

Mendoza has also been the inspiration behind some of the singer’s hit songs, including “Marilag,” “Bahaghari” and “Oksihina.”/ TRC S