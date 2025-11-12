Dionela to donate concert earnings to typhoon survivors

SINGER-SONGWRITER Dionela has decided to donate all proceeds from his upcoming concert to the victims of super typhoon Uwan. The “Marilag” singer is set to perform at the New Frontier Theater on Nov. 21 and 22, 2025 for his first major concert, the “Grace” tour.

“I’m beyond grateful that tickets are almost sold out with just a few seats left,” Dionela wrote on a whiteboard message. “Today, I made a decision that God impressed upon my heart. I’ll be donating everything I earn from this concert to help the victims of the recent typhoon,” he added.

Over the weekend, typhoon Uwan struck Luzon, forcing millions to evacuate due to flooding and leaving thousands without power. It came shortly after typhoon Tino hit parts of the Visayas. / HBL S