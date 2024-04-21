Dior opens new boutique in NUSTAR

DIOR inaugurated a new 300-square-meter boutique on the first floor of the Nustar Resort and Casino in Cebu City. The House’s different universes are revealed in a luminous decor enhanced by Dior codes, from Versailles parquet to the graphic pattern of the iconic cannage.

An ode to the magic of the Dior dream, this exceptional location opened its doors on March 22, 2024. Unveiled at the heart of this unique space is the Dior spring-summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection conceived by Maria Grazia Chiuri: models celebrating a plural elegance, at the convergence of simplicity and refinement.

This marvelous setting also showcases the Dior Spring 2024 men’s line designed by Kim Jones, which is distinguished by a dose of London cool echoing Ray Petri’s Buffalo movement. A selection of irresistible creations ranging from garments to shoes, accessories and jewelry. / PR