Direct Cebu–Guam flights to boost tourism, business links

THE launch of the first and only direct flights between Cebu and Guam by Philippine Airlines (PAL) is expected to strengthen tourism, business and cultural ties between the Pacific Islands and Southeast Asia.

Starting Dec. 16, 2025, PAL will operate thrice-weekly non-stop flights from Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) to Guam — departing every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 9:40 p.m. and arriving at 3:25 a.m. local time. Return flights from Guam will leave every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 5:15 a.m., landing in Cebu at 6:50 a.m.

MCIA chief executive officer Anthanasios Titonis said the new route underscores Cebu’s growing role as an international gateway and enhances connectivity between Guam and Southeast Asia.

“It reflects our commitment to growing our network and supporting economic and tourism flows between the Philippines and Guam,” Titonis said. “This route not only accelerates island-to-island travel but also strengthens the gateway for visitors from the US Pacific territories and Asia.”

The partnership among MCIA, PAL and Guam’s tourism and aviation sectors aims to deepen regional cooperation, expand tourism exchanges and open new business opportunities.

Guam’s Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio welcomed the initiative, emphasizing the shared heritage between Filipinos and Chamorros rooted in religion and history.

Filipinos make up nearly 30 percent of Guam’s 179,000 residents, making the Philippines one of its strongest cultural and economic partners. / Bryce Ken Abellon, USJ-R Intern