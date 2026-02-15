Direct Cebu–Quanzhou flights return

DIRECT flights between Quanzhou and Cebu will resume on March 29, 2026, as Xiamen Airlines restores the route to meet rising travel demand between China and the Philippines.

Xiamen Airlines said it will operate the Quanzhou–Cebu service twice weekly, every Tuesday and Saturday, reconnecting Fujian province in China with Central Visayas in

the Philippines.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines announced the resumption of the direct service, noting that the route supports both tourism and business travel.

The airline will also increase flight frequencies between Xiamen and Manila to further improve air connectivity between the two countries as travel demand continues

to recover.

The Chinese Embassy said it remains committed to promoting people-to-people exchanges and advancing practical cooperation between China and the Philippines.

The return of the Quanzhou–Cebu flights follows the Philippines’ grant of 14-day visa-free entry to Chinese nationals for tourism or business purposes, valid for one year starting Jan. 16, 2026. The visa-free privilege is available at Ninoy Aquino International Airport and Mactan-Cebu International Airport and requires a return or onward ticket, confirmed accommodation, and a passport valid for at least six months.

At present, Cebu has thrice-weekly flights to Shanghai via China Eastern Airlines. It is also linked to Macau through AirAsia with three weekly flights, and to Hong Kong via Cathay Pacific, which operates twice-daily flights, as well as Cebu Pacific.

