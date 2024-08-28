Direct flight to Bantayan to spur tourism, trade

WHAT was once a six-hour road trip has been dramatically reduced to just 30 minutes, thanks to the newly inaugurated air route connecting the islands of Mactan and Bantayan.

This direct flight is expected to boost trade and tourism, with positive impacts anticipated across other towns on Bantayan Island, said Bantayan Mayor Arthur Despi on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, relayed by public information officer Mary Joan Danao.

A 72-seater ATR twin-engine turboprop aircraft of King Aces Travel and Tours made its inaugural flight and took off from the Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Lapu-Lapu City at exactly 8:08 a.m. on Wednesday. It arrived at the Bantayan Island Airport at 8:36 a.m.

The Cebu Provincial Government, through its news portal, described this development as a “game-changer,” as this will attract high-spending tourists to discover and enjoy the island.

The Mactan–Bantayan flight route is scheduled twice a week, every Friday and Sunday. Its one-way fare is pegged at P888.

“The shorter travel time from six hours to just 30 minutes means that tourists and guests will have longer leisure time on the island,” said Despi.

This development is expected to lead to higher spending on food and other activities, which will, in turn, boost revenue for the municipalities of Santa Fe, Madridejos and Bantayan, as well as create more jobs and livelihoods, particularly in the tourism sector.

Bantayan Island is one of Cebu’s top destinations that is currently attracting around 6,000 visitors on weekends and 3,000 on weekdays.

Moreover, this direct route will open the island to new business opportunities by making local produce more accessible to broader markets.

Despi also noted that Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia’s Sugbo Kahanas, Sugbo Negosyo and Sugbusog programs will benefit from this development as the towns’ products will now be accessible year-round, rather than just once annually during the One Cebu Expo.

More than its pristine beaches, Bantayan Island is famous for its dried fish. The island is also Cebu’s egg basket, supplying eggs to the province and neighboring islands of Panay, Negros and Leyte.

“We, the three mayors of Bantayan Island, are grateful to Governor Gwen, the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) and all stakeholders for their relentless efforts in making flights to and from Bantayan Island a reality after facing numerous setbacks in the past decades,” Despi said in Cebuano.

In a separate interview, Julius Neri Jr., MCIAA general manager, said the direct access to Bantayan Island will facilitate a seamless flow of goods.

“With the new direct flights from Mactan to Bantayan, it will mean that travel time is much easier both for passengers and the cargo. It will enable Bantayan to bring their goods to the city faster,” said Neri.

The Bantayan Island Airport in the town of Santa Fe was inaugurated in March last year.

Despi pledged full support for the island by ensuring the flights are consistently filled.

Tourists and locals may book their flights on the King Aces Travel and Tours online website.

The inauguration was joined by Garcia, Despi, Santa Fe Mayor Ithamar Espinosa, Madridejos Mayor Romeo Villaceran, Neri and Provincial Board Members Kerrie Keane Shimura and Glenn Anthony Soco, among other officials and guests. / CDF, DPC