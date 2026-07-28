Direk Joel Lamangan turns down role in ‘Sigabo’

DIRECTOR Joel Lamangan has declined Coco Martin’s offer to join the cast of Sigabo.

Speaking during the media conference for his new A&S Production film “Hello, Mr. Chen,” Lamangan revealed that he wants to take a break from doing television series.

He said he told Coco that he would rather return to directing films for the time being.

Lamangan also expressed his gratitude to Coco for giving him the opportunity to work as an actor, having portrayed the character “Roda” in “Batang Quiapo” for nearly three years.

However, he pointed out that during that period, he was only able to direct two films.

For “Hello, Mr. Chen,” Lamangan agreed to appear in front of the camera once again, this time under the direction of Louie Ignacio.

Lamangan won Best Supporting Performer for “Batang Quiapo” at the 1st Famas Broadcast Arts Awards in 2026. He also received the Best Supporting Actor award at the 2019 Urian Awards for his performance in “School Service.” / TRC