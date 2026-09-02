Direk Monti dies of cancer at 58

FILM and television director Monti Parungao passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, at the age of 58.

His family announced the sad news on social media.

“It is with great sadness that the Parungao family announces the passing of Edgardo Puno Parungao III (Direk Monti) on Sept. 1, 2026. Details of a service to celebrate and honor his life will follow. The family is grateful for your prayers, love and support.”

Parungao was diagnosed with colon cancer in October 2024, which he shared through his vlog.

“I remember that I wasn’t really much surprised or shocked. It was my sister who was speechless, so I decided to speak to the doctor about it by myself and he mentioned to me that my life expectancy is one year. That was confirmed again by another doctor around three months after. Today is Oct. 10, 2025, almost a year after. I’m strong, I don’t feel it,” he said.

“But of course, if that doesn’t happen, I’d still be grateful. I am grateful for the life I’ve had and the beautiful life I had,” Monti added.

In February 2026, he underwent surgery, admitting that he was scared.

“Not in an abstract way, but in the quiet, heavy way that settles in when you realize your life will be in other people’s hands and you can’t control what happens next.”

Monti was known for directing BL films, drama series, reality shows and music videos for artists including Sarah Geronimo, Rachelle Ann Go, Princess Velasco and Vice Ganda.

He also directed GMA-7 reality shows “Survivor Philippines” from 2008 to 2010 and “StarStruck Season 7” in 2019. / TRC S