Direk Tony Mark claims account was hacked

Director Tony Mark denied being behind a malicious post about actress Kim Chiu, saying his social media account had been hacked.

A post that appeared on his account on Nov. 10, 2026 read: “Kim Chiu is in Edmonton, Canada. Congratulations, you’re pregnant!”

In a subsequent post, Mark clarified that he was not responsible for the message and questioned the identity of the person who allegedly used his account to spread the rumor.

“Wow, spreading more issues. Whoever you are, I will find out who you are. First, I know nothing about Kim Chiu. Whoever is using my name, do a better job. And if you’re trying to get famous, face me. I’ll make sure you become famous,” he said.

Mark is an assistant director and program coordinator at ABS-CBN.

Meanwhile, Chiu recently threatened to file charges against those spreading rumors about her.

The actress also posted an Instagram video featuring her voice alongside her brother, John Paul, showing that she was in the Philippines. / TRC S