POOR cleanliness, inadequate visitor facilities and disconnected pedestrian routes dragged Cebu City’s tourism readiness rating down to four out of 10, prompting Mayor Nestor Archival to order immediate improvements across major heritage sites.

The assessment was conducted during the Cebu City Tourism Summit on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, and disclosed by the mayor’s chief of staff, Kenneth Siasar, on Monday, Nov. 23. The evaluation covered safety, security, cleanliness, tourist guidance, accessibility and facility availability around major landmarks, including Magellan’s Cross, the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, Fort San Pedro and the Parian district.

Tourism establishments received a slightly higher rating of six out of 10.

Weekend inspections

Following the low score, Archival directed city offices to address maintenance and facility gaps, particularly after officials conducted weekend inspections around Magellan’s Cross.

Officials observed that visitors — who typically spend about 30 minutes at the landmark — had difficulty finding nearby comfort rooms and were often preoccupied guarding their belongings from mendicants, particularly children, soliciting alms.

In response, Archival ordered the ground floor of the Cebu City Legislative Building opened to tourists needing restrooms, with city security personnel instructed to guide visitors. The mayor is also considering building a public restroom near Plaza Sugbo and coordinating with the Basilica for additional facilities.

To curb mendicancy, the City is coordinating with the Cebu City Social Services and Development Office and its anti-mendicancy committee to clear heritage sites during peak weekend hours and prevent individuals from returning.

Cleanliness also remains an issue. Despite a Saturday cleanup operation, an inspection on Monday found empty mineral water bottles overflowing from a collection area near Magellan’s Cross. Archival ordered personnel assigned to monitor the site and ensure regular garbage collection, adding that his office will coordinate with city departments to sustain upkeep at other destinations.

Safe pedestrian pathway

Stakeholders also called for an organized, safe pedestrian pathway connecting Fort San Pedro, Plaza Independencia, Parian and Magellan’s Cross to replace poorly marked routes.

Beyond physical infrastructure, the summit addressed the Cebu City Tourism Commission’s P10-million annual budget, which stakeholders deemed insufficient for international promotion. While Siasar acknowledged the limited allocation, Archival said he would only push for a budget increase before the City Council once the commission submits a comprehensive 2027 tourism roadmap to justify the funding.

Participants also raised concerns over short-term rental platforms like Airbnb drawing guests away from traditional hotels. Stakeholders were urged to gather hotel revenue data, while the City is exploring an investment package with hotels and airlines to offer travel discounts, noting that domestic tourists remain a key market.

When asked what uniquely makes Cebu City worth visiting, summit participants struggled to give a definitive answer before identifying heritage, Cebuano hospitality and local cuisine — strengths they admitted require better maintenance and presentation.

The summit also marked the launch of the City’s new tourism branding, “Cebu to the World.” Siasar said the rating serves as a wake-up call for the local government ahead of future annual evaluations. / CAV