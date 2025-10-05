Disagreeing without insult: Why it matters

That gap in comprehension often shows in the way we argue. A recent example is Nathalie Geralde, the protester who went viral after stepping onstage during the “Baha sa Luneta” protest on Sept. 21, 2025. She called out corruption in front of thousands at Luneta Park, but instead of focusing on her message, many zeroed in on her armpits. It was a textbook case of ad hominem — attacking the person instead of the point. The result? The criticism looked shallow and missed the substance of the issue.

As the BBC explained in a 2024 article, ad hominem is a fallacy in which “a claim is rejected on the basis of an aspect of someone’s character, identity, motivations or even the relationships they have with others.”

Ways to step up discourse

One way to raise the level of discussion is to keep the spotlight on the issue, not the individual. A 2024 article on Medium stressed that debates should stay on topic and avoid distractions like quirks or appearances — even when it’s tempting.

Another is to back up claims with proof. Facts and credible sources carry more weight than insults. As the same Medium piece pointed out, “accumulating evidence to support your argument makes it harder for a conversation to degenerate into character assassination.” In short: let evidence do the talking.

Listening also plays a role. Rephrasing what the other person said, acknowledging their point, then responding shows genuine engagement. Respect earns respect — and it’s a key reason why avoiding ad hominem matters.

Why it’s worth avoiding ad hominem

Creating the right environment is just as important as individual practice. As Psychology Fanatic noted in a 2025 article, “emphasizing respectful engagement allows for diverse perspectives to be heard while minimizing the influence of personal insults or character assassinations.” A constructive tone keeps dialogue open and inclusive.

Respectful discourse shouldn’t be the exception — it should be the norm. Psychology Fanatic added that cultivating this habit “contributes significantly to building a society anchored in evidence-based reasoning.” When respect becomes culture, everyone wins.