Disaster response on standby as typhoon Uwan strengthens

THE Philippine government has placed all agencies on full alert as typhoon Uwan (international name Fung-wong) rapidly intensifies, with forecasters warning it could reach super typhoon status as early as Saturday night, Nov. 8, 2025.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported in its 11 a.m. weather advisory that Uwan is expected to rapidly intensify due to a favorable environment.

The storm was tracked 680 kilometers (km) east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, or 760 km east of Catarman, Northern Samar, moving westward at 35 kilometers per hour (kph). It currently packs maximum sustained winds of 140 kph and gustiness up to 170 kph.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued a statement urging the public to remain calm but vigilant as the storm approaches Northern Luzon.

The President emphasized that all government agencies have taken immediate action to ensure public safety.

“All government agencies are on full alert and have taken immediate action to ensure the safety of our fellow citizens,” Marcos said. He advised the public to immediately heed safety advisories from local government units (LGUs) and evacuate if they live in dangerous areas.

A wide array of national assets has been pre-positioned across the country:

The Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board have deployed buses and trucks to facilitate mass evacuations.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Public Works and Highways, Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine Coast Guard have positioned rescue vehicles, lifeboats and relief goods in likely affected areas.

To ensure fast access for responders, toll fees have been suspended for emergency convoys and special lanes have been designated.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and local governments are actively clearing waterways.

Marcos also noted that some commercial establishments are assisting by opening their parking areas to residents in frequently flooded areas.

Cebu City activates disaster protocols

As strong winds from the wide-ranging typhoon are expected to affect nearly the entire Visayas region, local authorities are focusing on flood preparedness. Cebu City remains under Signal No. 1, prompting officials to stress immediate action.

Pagasa Visayas weather specialist Janina Marte confirmed that Central Visayas expects light to moderate rain, though localized thunderstorms are also possible. Marte warned that these conditions could still lead to isolated flooding in low-lying, mountainous and landslide-prone regions.

“Let’s be alert of our surroundings and coordinate with our local disaster risk and reduction management offices,” Marte said, advising residents, especially those previously hit by typhoon Tino, to stay away from rivers and flood-prone zones.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak reminded all barangay officials to strictly follow disaster preparedness protocols. The Department of the Interior and Local Government Cebu City, through Director Jonah Pino, has directed villages to implement the Operation Listo Protocols.

These mandatory protocols include:

Convening the Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council for pre-disaster risk assessment.

Identifying and monitoring critical flood- or landslide-prone areas.

Conducting pre-emptive evacuation for residents in high-risk areas, utilizing police assistance if necessary.

Establishing 24/7 shifting schedules for barangay tanods .

Ensuring emergency equipment like generators and flotation devices is on standby.

Tumulak emphasized that proactive measures are crucial to protect residents living in flood- and landslide-prone areas. / DPC, CAV, PNA