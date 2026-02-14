Disaster sparks waste-to-energy bid

A DEADLY landfill disaster and a growing trash crisis are forcing Cebu City leaders to reconsider waste-to-energy (WTE) technology as a primary solution for the city’s garbage. While Mayor Nestor Archival has long championed traditional recycling and composting, the pressure of managing a city’s worth of refuse has moved the controversial technology to the center of official discussions.

The current crisis

Archival said during a press conference on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, that WTE is now a serious long-term contender for the city’s waste problems. This shift follows a Jan. 8 trash slide at the Binaliw landfill that killed 36 people. Currently, the City must haul most of its waste to a landfill in Consolacion, which can only take 150 tons a day. To manage the overflow, the City has started a split collection schedule where north and south districts send trash on alternating days.

Why it matters

The move toward WTE marks a significant change in how the City plans to protect its residents and manage its budget. For years, the City relied on landfills that residents now demand be closed due to safety and health risks. If the City adopts WTE, it would turn non-recyclable trash into electricity, potentially solving two problems at once. However, these facilities require a massive, “steady flow of garbage” to stay profitable. This creates a paradox: the city must produce enough trash to keep the plant running, which could conflict with goals to reduce waste through recycling.

The big picture

This debate is not happening in a vacuum. The Regional Development Council (RDC) is examining WTE as a fix for the entire province. As landfills across the country reach capacity and land becomes more expensive, local governments are looking at national guidelines to see if burning trash for power is a sustainable path or an expensive environmental risk.

Shifting leadership priorities

Archival has historically been a vocal critic of jumping straight to high-tech solutions, preferring to focus on what happens at the household level. He said he still views WTE as a “last resource” option in the waste hierarchy.

“For me, the priority is really segregation first, then composting and using plastics as a resource,” he said.

Despite his personal preference for these conventional methods, the mayor said that the reality of the current crisis requires looking at every option. He explained that any investor in a WTE plant would need guarantees that the City could provide enough fuel.

“One of the important things that investors look at is the steady flow of garbage. If there is no garbage, they won’t be able to generate electricity,” Archival said.

Future decisions

A major meeting on Feb. 20 will bring together officials from the City, the Province of Cebu and national agencies. This summit will likely determine if the province will move forward with a unified waste management strategy and whether WTE will receive the official backing needed to attract investors. / CAV