Disasters push Cebu firms to rethink CSR

A SERIES of disasters in Cebu over the past three months is pushing companies to rethink corporate social responsibility (CSR), shifting it from short-term relief to long-term planning tied to risk management and business survival.

An earthquake in November 2025, followed by typhoons Tino and Uwan in December and a landfill collapse in Barangay Binaliw in January, disrupted communities and businesses across Metro Cebu and nearby towns. The repeated crises exposed how climate risks and weak systems can directly affect operations, supply chains, and workers.

CSR moves beyond relief

Business leaders said the scale and frequency of disasters are forcing companies to see CSR as part of business continuity, not just charity.

“The world, the country, and nature are evolving quickly. Businesses cannot be mere observers,” said Shem Jose Garcia, executive director of Vivant Foundation Inc. “For companies already doing something, we need to do more — but we also need to be realistic about limited resources. That’s why collaboration matters.”

This shift is the focus of the first Corporate Social Responsibility Convention in the Visayas, co-hosted by the League of Corporate Foundations and Cebu Landmasters Foundation Inc. The event reflects a growing trend of aligning CSR with disaster risk reduction, climate adaptation, and local governance.

The convention is being held on Feb. 4 and 5, 2026, at the Maayo Hotel in Mandaue City, one of the areas badly flooded during typhoon Tino. It brings together business leaders, development groups, and policymakers to discuss how private sector resources can be shared and used more strategically.

Working with local governments

Former DILG undersecretary Austere Panadero, now president of the Zuellig Family Foundation, said CSR has evolved from being mostly reactive to becoming preventive and systems-focused.

“CSR used to be about responding after disasters,” Panadero said. “Now it’s about strengthening institutions and reducing vulnerability before crises happen. That requires working closely with local government units, because CSR programs only last when LGUs co-own the solutions.”

He cited programs where local governments adopted reforms first supported by private foundations, showing how CSR can help trigger lasting public action instead of replacing it.

For companies, this approach brings clear benefits. Stronger local systems allow faster recovery after disasters, fewer disruptions, and more stable communities — key factors for investments in climate-vulnerable areas like Cebu.

Climate action and livelihoods

Climate-related CSR programs are also gaining attention as both environmental protection and livelihood support. Cebu Landmasters Foundation’s mangrove growing project in Danao City involves 199 fisherfolk and helps protect coastal areas while providing income.

“During the typhoon, we weren’t hit by strong waves because mangroves surrounded our homes,” said Carmen Tibog-Salvador of the Tawsan-Guinsay Fisherfolk Association.

For companies, projects like this lower long-term climate risks while strengthening trust with host communities, which is increasingly important for business operations.

From relief to recovery

Business groups also admit that repeated disasters are stretching the limits of traditional relief efforts.

Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Mark Anthony Ynoc said many member-companies were affected by typhoon Tino themselves, making it harder to keep responding only through donations.

This has led to more recovery-focused and skills-based CSR programs. Paulette D. Liu, president and chief operating officer of the Primary Group of Builders’ CSR arm, Skills, said rebuilding homes is also an economic issue.

“Families who cannot repair their homes also struggle to return to work and normal life,” Liu said.

Skills’ “Rebuilding Homes, Rebuilding Lives” project combines home repairs with basic construction skills training, allowing beneficiaries to rebuild while gaining job skills. Liu said that about P1 million can help 10 families recover.

Shared value, shared resilience

League of Corporate Foundations executive director Celine Santillan said the convention highlights a broader shift toward CSR that creates shared value instead of one-time donations.

“This is about aligning resources to accelerate recovery and resilience,” Santillan said. “CSR is becoming a way for businesses to protect communities — and in doing so, protect the environments where their businesses operate.”

The convention will end on Feb. 6, with delegates helping complete homes in Balamban damaged by typhoon Tino, showing how collaboration can lead to real results.

As climate risks grow and disasters become more frequent, Cebu’s experience shows that CSR is no longer optional. For businesses, it is becoming a strategic investment in resilience, continuity, and long-term growth. / KOC