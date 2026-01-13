Discaya, 9 others plead not guilty

TEN people accused in the P96.5-million alleged ghost flood control project in Davao Occidental pleaded not guilty after they were arraigned Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, before the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 27 in Lapu-Lapu City.

The arraignment came after the court denied the motions to quash the information and arrest warrants filed by controversial contractor Sarah Discaya and nine other accused.

The accused are facing charges of alleged malversation of public funds and alleged violation of Section 3(e) of Republic Act (RA) 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

RTC Branch 27 Judge Nelson Leyco denied the motions, which were filed Jan. 5 and ruled that jurisdiction over the case will remain in Cebu.

Defense counsels had argued that the case should be transferred to Malita, Davao Occidental, where the alleged offense was committed.

Joseph Randi Torregosa, counsel for accused Rodrigo Larete, officer in charge of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Davao Occidental District Engineering Office (DEO), said the Lapu-Lapu City court lacks jurisdiction and intends to challenge the ruling.

“We manifested our intention to question the joint resolution of the court although we proceeded with the arraignment, but without prejudice to our right to pursue the issue of lack of jurisdiction,” Torregosa said.

He confirmed the possible filing of a motion for reconsideration or a petition for certiorari, which will ask a higher court to annul or modify a judgment or order.

Paul Tristan Sato, the lawyer for seven DPWH Davao Occidental DEO officials, said contingency plans have been prepared to pursue legal remedies for his clients following the denial of the motions.

Pre-trial

Discaya, St. Timothy Construction’s Maria Roma Angeline Rimando and eight DPWH Davao Occidental DEO officials are set to begin pre-trial proceedings in Lapu-Lapu City on Feb. 3. During the pre-trial, the prosecution and defense will identify issues, mark evidence, stipulation or admission of facts and agreements.

The case stems from a flood control project in Davao Occidental that government auditors later flagged as a “ghost” project.

Investigations showed that the project, which was intended to improve drainage and prevent flooding in selected barangays, had no actual implementation, with funds reportedly disbursed without corresponding outputs.

Discaya, the main contractor, and several DPWH officials were implicated for their alleged roles in the misuse of government funds.

Petitions for inspection, bail

Rimando’s lawyer, Cornelio Samaniego III, said in a separate interview that he will file a motion for a joint ocular inspection to dispute claims that the infrastructure project did not exist.

Samaniego said the inspection aims to verify the project’s existence and confirm that it was “erected and built.”

He added that his client has committed to shoulder all costs related to the proposed inspection.

Samaniego also said he intends to file a petition for bail, with other defense counsels indicating the possibility of similar filings. / DPC