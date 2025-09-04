Discaya-linked firm bags P149M Liloan project

THE controversial Discaya couple reportedly has a flood control project in Liloan, northern Cebu.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has awarded a P149.5 million flood control project in this town to a joint venture that includes a firm owned by controversial contractor Cezarah Rowena “Sarah” Discaya.

The contract, signed on April 1, 2024, covers the construction of a flood control structure along the upstream portion of Cotcot River. The joint venture involves Alpha and Omega General Contractor and Development Corp., where Discaya is the authorized managing officer, and MC Geometric Proportions Inc. The project was scheduled for completion within 330 calendar days.

Discaya, who admitted before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on Sept. 1, 2025, that she owns nine construction firms, has been linked with her husband, Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya II, to billions worth of DPWH contracts.

The couple, referred to as “flood control royalty,” is under scrutiny over allegations of “ghost projects” and irregularities in government flood control works. / CDF