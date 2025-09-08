Discaya-linked firm secures Oslob seawall projects

A FIRM linked to controversial contractors Cezarah Rowena “Sarah” Discaya and her husband, Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya II, secured two seawall projects in Oslob town in southern Cebu.

The projects, worth a total of P96 million, add to the growing list of government contracts tied to the couple.

According to a Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) report, Alpha & Omega Gen. Contractor & Development Corp. received the contracts.

The Discaya couple, which is tagged as the “king and queen of flood control,” faces allegations of irregularities in flood control projects and alleged involvement in “ghost projects” nationwide.

Both seawall projects are in Barangays Alo and Looc. Each project costs around P48 million.

They began on April 17, 2025, and are scheduled to end on Nov. 8. The projects have 89 percent and 76 percent completion rates, respectively.

Alpha & Omega is one of nine firms owned by Cezarah Discaya. She reportedly secured P31 billion in DPWH projects from 2022 to 2025. / EHP