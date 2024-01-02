Discogoer dies after being mauled in Tabogon town

A 33-YEAR-OLD man died after being mauled at a disco party in Sitio Ilaya, Barangay Taba-ao, Tabogon town, northern Cebu at dawn on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Police identified the victim as Reynan Presillas, and the suspect as Joseph Lumapas, 27, the victim’s neighbor.

Lumapas was arrested in a follow-up operation.

According to the investigation by Tabogon police led by Captain Florencio Cabanlit, Jr., both the victim and the suspect were intoxicated when they got into a fight.

Lumapas and his companions allegedly took turns in mauling the victim. (With TPT)