Discogoer stabbed dead in Daanbantayan, Cebu

A MAN of legal age was stabbed to death while dancing during a disco party in Barangay Bitoon, Daanbatayan town, northern Cebu, at 12:30 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2024.

The victim was identified as Bryan Quiñones Punay, of Sitio Libertad, Barangay Bagay, Daanbantayan.

According to an investigation done at the Daanbantayan Police Station, Punay was dancing in an open court with his friends when the suspect, Ruel Bantilan Languido, who appeared to be drunk, arrived and stabbed him.

The suspect is of legal age and a native of Barangay Bitoon.

The victim was rushed to the Daanbantayan Districtd Hospital, where he was pronounced dead after several minutes. (GPL)