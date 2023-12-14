Discover Camiguin, discover Nouveau

Moreover, Nouveau sits in an area against a backdrop of Camiguin’s tallest mountain, Mount Timpoong, which connects to Mt. Hibok-hibok, forming one of Asean’s newest heritage parks.

With access to the lush rainforest and rich volcanic soil, there is no better location for the region’s very first luxury resort. Nouveau, with a modern contemporary design, sprawls over a five-hectare development, including a helipad, two docking stations, a 300-person capacity function hall, two restaurants, an infinity pool with extended Olympic length and a recreation center.

To ensure that the 150 rooms do not overshadow the calming beauty of the ocean and mountains, the building is no taller than two storeys. Rooms range from 35 to 97 square meters in floor area.

Nouveau experience

Nouveau Resort does not limit its guests to its beauty alone. It markets Camiguin through travel guides, brochures, and curated in-land activities arranged by Nouveau — the Nouveau experience.

“The resort is built to complement the natural beauty of Camiguin. We always take nature into account and consult with experts when making decisions — be it structural or services. We believe in good karma. If we respect the Earth, the Earth will love us back,” said Cindy Go Lim, president and chief executive officer.

Nouveau Resort offers three dining options. Mi features Asian-inspired cuisine with a design influenced by nature, open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. The coffee lounge, Bistro del Sol, serves light snacks and coffee from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Lastly, Waves Beachside Grill, with vintage design, has limited hours where guests enjoy an open space and a color palette inspired by the mountains and forests of Camiguin.

But Nouveau isn’t confined to being just a temporary destination. Considering the best it has to offer in the resort and in unlocking Camiguin’s secrets, Nouveau is also positioned to be the next wedding host for couples wishing to be one with nature.

Dream weddings