Discover Camiguin, discover Nouveau

Some say that the ultimate resort is found by the sea, while others believe in the charm of mountain resorts.
Now, imagine having the best of both worlds — a luxury retreat surrounded by towering mountains and yet only a 10-minute drive away from the pristine seas of a sought-after island in the Philippines.
At Nouveau Resort, guests don’t have to settle for just one. It combines the beauty of mountainous landscapes with the magic of an island paradise, all located in Camiguin, an island born out of fire.
Nature’s embrace
The resort’s layout and architecture provide freedom and interaction with nature. This alone makes it difficult to leave Nouveau; it’s fresh, modern but never overbearing.
Moreover, Nouveau sits in an area against a backdrop of Camiguin’s tallest mountain, Mount Timpoong, which connects to Mt. Hibok-hibok, forming one of Asean’s newest heritage parks.
With access to the lush rainforest and rich volcanic soil, there is no better location for the region’s very first luxury resort. Nouveau, with a modern contemporary design, sprawls over a five-hectare development, including a helipad, two docking stations, a 300-person capacity function hall, two restaurants, an infinity pool with extended Olympic length and a recreation center.
To ensure that the 150 rooms do not overshadow the calming beauty of the ocean and mountains, the building is no taller than two storeys. Rooms range from 35 to 97 square meters in floor area.
Nouveau experience
Nouveau Resort does not limit its guests to its beauty alone. It markets Camiguin through travel guides, brochures, and curated in-land activities arranged by Nouveau — the Nouveau experience.
“The resort is built to complement the natural beauty of Camiguin. We always take nature into account and consult with experts when making decisions — be it structural or services. We believe in good karma. If we respect the Earth, the Earth will love us back,” said Cindy Go Lim, president and chief executive officer.
Nouveau Resort offers three dining options. Mi features Asian-inspired cuisine with a design influenced by nature, open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. The coffee lounge, Bistro del Sol, serves light snacks and coffee from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Lastly, Waves Beachside Grill, with vintage design, has limited hours where guests enjoy an open space and a color palette inspired by the mountains and forests of Camiguin.
But Nouveau isn’t confined to being just a temporary destination. Considering the best it has to offer in the resort and in unlocking Camiguin’s secrets, Nouveau is also positioned to be the next wedding host for couples wishing to be one with nature.
Dream weddings
For Cebuanos in search of the perfect wedding venue and reception, consider Camiguin — an underrated gem just a 30-minute flight away, promising to fulfill your dream wedding. To say Nouveau is ideal would be an understatement; it’s a haven for those seeking either an intimate or grand ceremony.
Worry not about getting the designs wrong, as the Nouveau experience is all-encompassing, especially for those ready to tie the knot. The resort takes pride in handling every detail for its clients, offering personalized mood boards and inspirations that bring their wedding dreams to life.
For example, those envisioning a rustic celebration adorned with warm, earthy elements — think weathered wood, mason jars, and wildflowers — can rest assured that the resort has not only done it before but has perfected the art of creating a magical rustic atmosphere.
Alternatively, if the couple desires a dreamy, blush-themed arrangement, reminiscent of their first kiss and bathed in soft hues of pink, Nouveau is fully equipped to turn that vision into a reality. Nouveau has arranged a lot of wedding inspos for couples and makes each wedding a unique reflection of the couple’s love story, ensuring that every detail, from decor to ambiance, aligns seamlessly with their imagination.
Nouveau offers only the right answers to what one is looking for. The calmness, the peace, the dreamy comfort — these are all the formulas to ensure no stone is left unturned to truly discover the best of Camiguin.
Nouveau Resort is in Tupsan Pequeno, Mahinog, Camiguin, Philippines.