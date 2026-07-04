Dismissed traffic enforcer caught extorting motorists

THE head of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) is considering filing criminal charges against a former traffic enforcer caught on video allegedly extorting a motorist, even after his removal from service.

Raquel Arce said former traffic enforcer Jover Te Lofrance, a job order employee who began working in March 2026, will no longer be accepted back into the office after his dismissal effective Wednesday, July 1.

Te Lofrance was previously implicated in allegedly extorting P100 from a motorist in Pahina San Nicolas. Arce said she obtained a clearer copy of the video after the victim personally submitted it on Tuesday, June 30.

Extortion footage

The footage allegedly shows Te Lofrance stopping a motorcycle rider and a female passenger on the pretext of a traffic violation. Arce noted that the enforcer never issued a citation ticket or clearly identified the violation.

Instead, Te Lofrance was allegedly heard telling the motorist that a citation would require a P1,000 settlement within three days, warning that failure to pay would result in a lawsuit and a P3,000 penalty. He then allegedly offered to skip the ticket if the motorist handed over money instead.

The video also captured Te Lofrance suggesting amounts ranging from P100 to P500 so the motorist could leave without losing his driver’s license. To end the encounter, the female passenger handed Te Lofrance P100 because they were in a hurry and the footage shows the former enforcer accepting the cash.

Arce said the incident embarrassed the entire CCTO and prompted the office to remove Te Lofrance from service.

Continued apprehensions

Despite Arce’s public announcement on Facebook that Te Lofrance no longer had authority to apprehend motorists, another video surfaced showing him stopping motorists along Sanciangko St. on July 1, the same day his dismissal took effect.

On Thursday, July 2, Te Lofrance went to the CCTO office to surrender his identification card and unused citation tickets. During his meeting with Arce, he admitted being tempted to ask motorists for money and apologized for violating traffic regulations and office rules.

Arce reminded him that traffic enforcers have no authority to solicit or accept money from motorists in exchange for not issuing citations.

Legal action

The CCTO chief said she is now coordinating with the Cebu City Legal Office to determine the appropriate charges against Te Lofrance.

She added that her office is reaching out to other motorists apprehended by the former enforcer, encouraging them to file formal complaints. These reports could support a case for usurpation of authority since he continued performing enforcement duties after his dismissal.

Public cooperation

Arce also urged the public to report any traffic enforcer engaged in similar illegal activities to ensure an immediate investigation.

“We should never tolerate abusive and dishonest traffic enforcers,” she said. / CAV