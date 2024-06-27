‘Disney Adventure’ set to sail 2025: All you need to know

Expanding magic to Asia

“We’re bringing the magic of Disney Cruise Line to Asia for the first time ever, and we want to give our guests the cruise relaxation and Disney fun they can only experience aboard one of our ships,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line.

“When they set sail on the Disney Adventure, guests will find incredible, immersive areas that bring the worlds of Disney, Pixar, and Marvel to life in ways like never before – and these uniquely Disney experiences will inspire families to reconnect, recharge, and make unforgettable memories that they’ll cherish forever.”

The Disney Adventure will be the first Disney Cruise Line ship specifically designed for the Asian market. It will bring the total ships under Disney Cruise Line to six. Disney Cruise Line began in 1998 with the Disney Magic. Over the years, it has expanded its fleet to include the Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and the Disney Wish.

Disney Adventure will feature seven themed areas:

Disney Imagination Garden–Celebrating 100 years of Disney stories, this area will feature characters such as Sorcerer Mickey and Moana in an open-air performance venue. This area will be the emotional heart of the Disney Adventure, inspired by heroic and heartwarming Disney adventures — from Moana on the high seas to Mowgli in the jungle.

Wayfinder Bay–Inspired by “Moana,” this area will offer relaxation and exclusive entertainment with sea views. The sophisticated yet casual poolside retreat will reflect the Pacific Islands-inspired artistry, offering some of the most stunning views of the sea and sky aboard the Disney Adventure.

Toy Story Place–A playland themed around “Toy Story,” featuring interactive water areas and themed dining. The area aims to inspire guests to explore, create, connect, and have fun in a whimsical, interactive play land with themed food venues and water play areas.

Disney Discovery Reef –In this “under the sea” themed area, families will shop and dine in an ethereal and ever-changing retreat evoking favorite aquatic characters and nautical stories from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios, including “The Little Mermaid,” “Lilo & Stitch,” “Finding Nemo” and “Luca.”

Town Square–This themed area will be a celebration of Disney royals. Its fantastical forest filled with shops, lounges, cafes, restaurants, and entertainment venues will exude the enchanting feeling of summer in full bloom with nods to “Tangled,” “Cinderella,” “Frozen,” “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “The Princess and the Frog” and more.

San Fransokyo–Inspired by the eclectic world of “Big Hero 6,” this themed area will be a family entertainment area pulsing with the energy and atmosphere of a vibrant street market and boasting an assortment of interactive games and activities, shops, cinemas and more.

Marvel Landing–Dedicated to Marvel fans, this area will offer Avengers-level adventure, with all-new attractions and experiences that showcase imaginative representations of guests’ favorite superheroes.

Asian flavors, experiences– Disney Adventure offers a range of activities and amenities tailored to guests of all ages. From entertainment spaces to exclusive shopping, the ship ensures there is something for everyone to enjoy. Plus, a variety of themed restaurants from casual to gourmet ensures a personalized dining experience.

In a virtual press conference on June 26, 2024, Sarah Fox, vice president and regional general manager for Asia for Disney Cruise Line, noted, “We’ve been working closely with many industry partners across the tourism and hospitality sector to bring to life all the magic and experiences for all of you,” highlighting the integration of Asian flavors and experiences into the cruise.

Disney Cruise Line’s expansion into Asia with the Disney Adventure offers a new option for Filipino travelers looking to experience a Disney cruise. Sailing from Singapore in 2025, the Disney Adventure will sail three- and four-night cruises from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre for at least five years as part of a collaboration between Disney Cruise Line and Singapore Tourism Board.