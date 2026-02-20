Disney, Pixar drop first trailer for Toy Story 5

DISNEY and Pixar have officially released the trailer for Toy Story 5 on Friday, February 20, 2026, reigniting excitement for one of animation’s most beloved franchises.

The upcoming installment reunites Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the rest of the iconic toys as they confront a new challenge in a rapidly evolving, technology-driven world — a timely twist for a series long known for exploring themes of loyalty, change, and growing up.

Since its groundbreaking debut in 1995, Toy Story has defined a generation of animated storytelling, carrying audiences from Andy’s childhood to emotional farewells and new beginnings.

The fifth film signals another chapter in that legacy, promising both nostalgia and a fresh conflict for the cherished characters.

Toy Story 5 is scheduled to hit theaters on June 19, 2026. (Jasten Arrogante, BiPSU intern)