Dispatch dispute exposes mounting garbage crisis

A DISPUTE over the selective dispatching of garbage trucks has triggered a broader examination of Cebu City’s waste management protocols, revealing significant gaps between the City’s trash generation and its legal disposal capacity.

While local legislators are moving to curb alleged favoritism in neighborhood collections, data presented at City Hall suggests a systemic crisis where the volume of waste collected daily far exceeds the City’s authorized dumping limits.

In a privilege speech on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, Councilor Harry Eran, who chairs the committee on public services, said his office had received reports that garbage trucks — both from the City’s private contractor, Pinoy Basura, and from City-owned units — were being dispatched to certain areas without proper coordination with barangay officials.

He cautioned that such lapses could open the door to perceptions of favoritism at a time when transparency and accountability are under heightened public scrutiny.

“As public servants, we are entrusted with more than the crafting of policies. We are guardians of a system that must ensure fairness, order and the dignified delivery of basic services to every constituent — not just the few,” Eran said before the City Council.

The specific grievance centered on an incident in Barangay Cogon Pardo last Friday, Feb. 13. According to Eran, a garbage truck was dispatched to collect waste from a single household while ignoring the refuse of neighboring residences. This operation occurred without the knowledge or coordination of barangay officials, who are typically responsible for managing local collection schedules.

The City Council has since moved to formally note the speech and required the Department of Public Services (DPS) and the private provider to secure strict barangay coordination before dispatching units.

“This is a waste of fuel. This is a waste of manpower. And most importantly, this is a waste of the people’s trust,” he said.

Equitable service

The allegations strike at the core of equitable public service delivery. When government resources — including fuel, manpower and contracted machinery — are utilized to serve specific individuals rather than defined communities, it undermines public trust and creates operational inefficiencies.

“Why was our neighbor’s garbage collected while ours was not?” Eran quoted residents as saying, noting that barangays end up being blamed despite having no knowledge of the dispatch.

Eran argued that such practices place barangay officials in a compromising position. Local leaders often face backlash from constituents who demand to know why certain households receive special treatment while others are bypassed.

“When garbage collection becomes a private request instead of a public service, chaos follows,” Eran stated.

Furthermore, the lack of coordination creates a perception of graft, suggesting that public services can be commandeered by those with personal connections to City dispatchers. At a time when the City is struggling to manage its total waste volume, “VIP” treatment for specific households represents a misallocation of limited logistical resources.

Misinterpretation

He further warned that the alleged lack of coordination could fuel perceptions of graft and corruption, as it risks creating the impression that the delivery of public services can be swayed by personal connections rather than clear, uniform policy.

Garbage collection, he stressed, must always be coordinated with barangay officials, who serve as frontline managers and are most familiar with their communities’ terrain, schedules and specific needs. Bypassing them, he said, disrupts order and undermines an established chain of accountability.

Eran clarified that his remarks were not intended to single out any individual or office, but to address what he described as a flawed process that requires immediate correction.

“I am not here to point fingers, but to offer corrections. If the process is wrong, we need to fix it,” he said.

The friction over truck dispatching is occurring against a backdrop of a severe disposal deficit. Following Eran’s speech, Councilor Dave Tumulak presented data highlighting a critical imbalance between the garbage Cebu City collects and where it can legally dump it.

Current figures indicate a looming environmental bottleneck:

Daily Collection : The City collects between 600 and 700 tons of waste per day.

Disposal Limit: The City is currently permitted to dump only 450 tons daily (150 tons at the Asia Energy facility in Consolacion and 300 tons in Aloguinsan).

This leaves a daily deficit of approximately 150 to 250 tons of waste that lacks a clear disposal destination. Tumulak described the situation as an urgent matter, noting that while private contractors handle collection, the DPS bears the ultimate responsibility for presenting a comprehensive waste management plan.

The discrepancy underscores why efficient routing is critical. With disposal sites at capacity, every truck trip must maximize its load to prevent trash from piling up in the city streets.

Meanwhile, the City Council has scheduled an executive session for Feb. 23 to address both the coordination protocols and the disposal capacity limits.

“This is an urgent matter that needs to be addressed as soon as possible,” Tumulak said, stressing that while Pinoy Basura serves merely as a contractor, it is ultimately the responsibility of DPS to present a concrete and comprehensive waste management plan.

He described the situation as a looming disaster if not immediately resolved and expressed hope that the executive department would lay out clear solutions beyond segregation efforts, emphasizing that addressing the trash crisis requires cooperation not only from the City Council but also from barangays and the public. / CAV