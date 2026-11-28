Among them are Armi, 42, and Arman, 54, originally residents of Barangay Pasil. They were displaced when their house was affected by the Guadalupe River widening project. Although relocation was offered, the proposed site was too far from their sources of livelihood and community and the couple could not afford the costs of maintaining a house. After temporarily renting in Ermita, they eventually moved beneath the viaduct when they could no longer keep up with rent.

To make ends meet, Arman sells cigarettes while Armi works as a babysitter for a family in Ermita. Living beneath the viaduct with their child exposes the family to harsh weather conditions, particularly during typhoons and heavy rains, when strong winds and rising waters make their makeshift home vulnerable.

Another couple living beneath the viaduct is Rolando, 52, and his wife, Marisa, 50, who are raising eight children. The family previously lost a three-year-old child to illness.

Rolando earns P500 a day as a volunteer cleaning the Guadalupe River. Aside from his cleanup work, he helps maintain peace and order in the area by reporting disturbances and other concerns to barangay officials and the police.

Despite their difficult living conditions, some residents depend on the nearby coastal waters for food. Arman and others catch fish along the shoreline for their daily meals. Children in the community are also seen playing and swimming in the seawater despite concerns over pollution.