TEXT AND PHOTOS BY JUAN CARLO DE VELA
FAMILIES have been living beneath two pillars of the SRP Viaduct in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City, for years, with some having settled there even before the Covid-19 pandemic. They have turned the spaces beneath the massive concrete structures into makeshift shelters after losing their homes and struggling to afford housing.
Among them are Armi, 42, and Arman, 54, originally residents of Barangay Pasil. They were displaced when their house was affected by the Guadalupe River widening project. Although relocation was offered, the proposed site was too far from their sources of livelihood and community and the couple could not afford the costs of maintaining a house. After temporarily renting in Ermita, they eventually moved beneath the viaduct when they could no longer keep up with rent.
To make ends meet, Arman sells cigarettes while Armi works as a babysitter for a family in Ermita. Living beneath the viaduct with their child exposes the family to harsh weather conditions, particularly during typhoons and heavy rains, when strong winds and rising waters make their makeshift home vulnerable.
Another couple living beneath the viaduct is Rolando, 52, and his wife, Marisa, 50, who are raising eight children. The family previously lost a three-year-old child to illness.
Rolando earns P500 a day as a volunteer cleaning the Guadalupe River. Aside from his cleanup work, he helps maintain peace and order in the area by reporting disturbances and other concerns to barangay officials and the police.
Despite their difficult living conditions, some residents depend on the nearby coastal waters for food. Arman and others catch fish along the shoreline for their daily meals. Children in the community are also seen playing and swimming in the seawater despite concerns over pollution.
A recurring environmental problem is the accumulation of garbage at the mouth of the Guadalupe River. During heavy rainfall, trash carried downstream from the upper portions of the river is swept toward its outlet near Pasil and Ermita, worsening coastal pollution.
The families’ situation highlights several interconnected urban concerns: displacement caused by infrastructure and river-widening projects, housing insecurity, poverty, river pollution, and the vulnerability of informal settlements to typhoons and flooding.
While the SRP Viaduct provides shelter for these families, living beneath its pillars exposes them to potential structural, environmental, and public safety hazards, particularly during severe weather. Their continued presence also raises questions about access to safe housing, basic services, and long-term relocation support for displaced and economically vulnerable families.