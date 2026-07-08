Displaced families request assistance

FOLLOWING the demolition in Sitio Marna, Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City, on June 25, 2026, residents of Sitio Marna Homeowners Association, Inc. on Wednesday, July 8, submitted a position paper to the City Government urging officials to intervene in the continued demolition in their community, claiming the clearing operations had extended beyond the fenced property.

The document was submitted weeks after demolition operations in Marna, which, according to the homeowners association, affected 179 households. In the position paper, the group questioned the legality of the demolition and cited what it described as violations of Republic Act 7279, or the Urban Development and Housing Act of 1992.

Recommendations

Among the residents recommendations were the rebuilding of demolished homes (balik-tukod), a legal review of the demolition, the establishment of clear legal protocols for future demolition activities, and continued legal and administrative support from the Mandaue City Government and Barangay Subangdaku. The group also expressed hope that displaced families could receive temporary shelter, food assistance, construction materials, and other humanitarian support.

Marvin Ellaraiz, one of the affected residents, said many families remain without permanent shelter following the demolition.

“Mangayo lang unta mig tabang nga kon asa mi mabutang ug makakuha og tarong nga tulogan. Lisod kaayo kay naa mi mga studyante,” Ellaraiz said.

(We are just asking for help so we can have a place to stay and a proper place to sleep. It’s very difficult because we have students with us.)

Ellaraiz also alleged that the demolition team used heavy equipment without presenting a writ of demolition or the presence of a sheriff during the operation. Another resident, Jun Abellanosa, said several displaced families are temporarily staying along the roadside while waiting for assistance.

“Among nakita ug nasinati, labi na ang igsuon sa akong asawa, wala gyud bungkag tanan ilang balay. Karon sa kilid na lang jud sila nangatug. Unta mahatagan mi og temporary shelter kay uwan-uwan na ug naa pay mga estudyante,” Abellanosa said.

(From what we have seen and experienced, especially in the case of my wife’s sibling, their house was not completely demolished, yet they now have no choice but to sleep along the roadside. We hope we can be provided with temporary shelter, especially now that it has been raining and there are students among those affected.)

Aid from city

Ramy Inopequez, executive assistant of the Housing and Urban Development Office, said the City Government had received reports that clearing activities allegedly continued outside the fenced property after the initial demolition.

He said affected residents had been advised to seek legal counsel regarding their concerns while the city evaluates possible legal and administrative actions.

“Ato lang awhagon ang demolition team nga mo-stick lang sa ilang original plan. Ayaw na lang iapil ang wala nay labot aron malikayan ang posibleng physical confrontation,” Inopiquez said.

(We are urging the demolition team to stick to its original plan. They should no longer include areas that are not covered to avoid any possible physical confrontation.)

Inopiquez said the City Government has already distributed relief assistance to affected families and is evaluating additional support, including the possibility of a temporary relocation site for qualified Mandaue City residents. He added that the city continues to assess the situation while discussions on possible interventions are ongoing. / ABC & Gwenyth Borgonia, UV Intern