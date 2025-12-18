Displaced families to be relocated to modular homes

THE Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), in coordination with the Mandaue City government, will relocate displaced families to newly built modular homes at Pasilong sa Paradise in Barangay Guizo as part of the national government’s plan to establish a model modular community.

DHSUD Assistant Secretary Johnson Domingo said the project follows President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s directive to develop a modular city that offers not only housing but also complete community facilities.

“These homes will be fully equipped with basic necessities such as water and electricity, and will include community facilities like basketball and volleyball courts,” Domingo added.

A total of 200 modular homes will be constructed in phases, starting with 50 units, followed by 150 more and possibly additional units next year.

Several national agencies will support the project, including the Department of Health (DOH) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda), which will provide health services and livelihood and skills training.

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said the first batch of beneficiaries — 14 families displaced by flooding from Barangays Alang-Alang and Umapad — will move in on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025.

He stressed that families were not transferred until the site was fully prepared, noting that the modular homes offer safer and more dignified living conditions compared to tents.

“This is much better than letting them stay in tents, where rain can easily enter and where it becomes extremely hot. This setup allows them to live with dignity and helps them gradually return to a normal life,” he said.

Ouano thanked the city government, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and other national agencies for their support.

For beneficiaries, the relocation marks a turning point after severe flooding caused by Typhoon Tino on Nov. 4.

Guerlie Coyoca of Barangay Umapad said her family lost everything when their home was washed away and endured difficult conditions at an evacuation center.

She expressed hope that the modular housing would finally provide a safe, permanent home free from flooding. / ABC