Displaced Mandaue families get new homes

FORTY families displaced by previous fires and demolitions in Mandaue City were relocated to their new homes at Balay Paglaum in Barangay Guizo on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026.

Officials said the beneficiaries, who spent years in a temporary facility at the old Cebu North Bus Terminal, include 31 families from a 2022 fire in Sitio Paradise, Barangay Looc and nine from a 2022 demolition in Barangay Subangdaku.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano oversaw the transfer of the beneficiaries, saying the City Government is striving to ease the burden of affected families.

“We made sure they are properly settled and that their transfer here is smooth. Our administration is striving to provide relief to every family affected,” Ouano said.

The City Social Welfare Services Office extended further assistance to the families by distributing essential items such as kitchen sets, mats, rice, and solar-powered lamps to help them settle into their new homes. / DPC