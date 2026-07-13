Displaced Mandaue residents appeal for help after ‘illegal’ home demolitions

DISTRISSED families from the Sitio Marna Homeowners Association Inc. gathered at Mandaue City Hall on Monday, July 13, 2026, pleading for local officials to step in and stop the ongoing destruction of their neighborhood.

The association, which represents more than 180 members, claims that heavy machinery tore through their neighborhood without warning or proper paperwork, leaving families traumatized and homeless.

Missing court orders

Association president Ryan Catadman stated that demolition teams used bulldozers and backhoes to pull down structures, even while some residents were still inside their properties.

He also alleged that some of the demolition workers wore masks and carried weapons.

According to Catadman, the community is demanding a total halt to the demolition because no legal authorization was shown to the residents.

“Our purpose is to stop the illegal demolition because they did not present any court order showing they were legally authorized,” Catadman said.

The affected families are currently camping along the roadside near the demolition site. Catadman noted that they are in urgent need of clean toilets, food, and temporary shelter, with children and senior citizens suffering the most.

The battle over land ownership

The conflict centers on who actually owns the land. While residents admit they do not hold land titles, Catadman explained that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources had previously informed them that the area is public timberland. He stated that residents have never been shown any private ownership titles or official court documents.

Despite these claims, the neighborhood wants to stay and rebuild their community rather than pack up and move to a new area.

“All we are asking is to be allowed to rebuild our homes. They did not follow due process,” Catadman said.

City officials say demolition is legal

Mandaue City Councilor Carlo Pontico Fortuna presented a different view of the situation, clarifying that the land is privately owned and the operation is entirely legal.

Fortuna explained that a court decision from 2016 gives the owners the right to clear the land, even if residents have questions about how the eviction was physically carried out.

Because Mandaue City does not have an open relocation site for displaced families, the government cannot offer new land or housing. Instead, the city will offer financial aid to qualified Mandaue residents, with the final amounts to be announced soon by Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano.

Officials emphasized that only verified Mandaue City residents will receive this money. Families who moved to the sitio from other cities or towns will have to ask their home local government units for assistance. ABC and Gwenyth Borgonia, UV Intern