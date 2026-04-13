Displaced Mepz workers receive rice

THE Lapu-Lapu City Government, through its Public Employment Service Office (Peso), distributed five kilograms of rice to each of 500 displaced workers from three companies in the Mactan Export Processing Zone (Mepz) following closures and retrenchment.

However, one of the affected locators, a garments company, reported that around 50 of its workers were not included in the list despite being residents of Lapu-Lapu City.

Peso officer in charge Kim Francisco confirmed in a media interview Monday, April 13, 2026, that the listed displaced workers were from three companies in Mepz that had either ceased operations or undergone retrenchment.

Residents prioritized

Francisco said the list originated from the companies and was subsequently refined by giving priority to Lapu-Lapu City residents.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan directed the initiative with the support of the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

Maria Glenda Aclan, senior human resources manager of the garments company, said in a separate interview that about 50 affected workers from Lapu-Lapu City may not have updated their personal details, which led to their exclusion from the aid.

Missing from list

Rowena Ybañez was among the workers not included on the list, despite being a registered voter and resident of Barangay Basak.

Aclan said there is an estimated total of 475 displaced workers recorded to be from Lapu-Lapu City. She added that management is working to endorse these individuals with updated details to Peso for assistance.

Francisco said the local office is willing to assist the concerned individuals once their updated information is verified to confirm their changed address or voter status.

“We are willing to accept any updates or updated list from the company,” Francisco said, adding that employees could also show proof of the documents to the office. / DPC